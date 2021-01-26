Tucker Carlson Tries To Make Nancy Pelosi Look Racist

While addressing the Democrats’ push for a voting rights bill called HR 1, the right-wing host referred to comments Pelosi made about the measure back in October.

“We’re gonna have HR 1 right off the bat be about cleaner government so that we can reduce the role of big, dark special interest money,” she said in the clip.

Carlson reached deep into his bag of anti-Democrat invective, but it just didn’t work.

“HR 1 is all about that big, dark special interest money ― ooh, scary,” he told his viewers. “But you have to wonder why Nancy Pelosi is still using the term ‘dark’ as a euphemism for bad. But whatever. It’s Nancy Pelosi, so we can be sure it’s not racism. Nancy Pelosi is a good person, unlike you.”