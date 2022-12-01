The National Hockey League showed its support for trans women last week, and now Tucker Carlson is suggesting all professional sports are a vessel for left-wing “forces” to brainwash the masses.
Carlson slipped the ridiculous new conspiracy theory into a Fox News segment Wednesday bashing the league after it supported a draft tournament in Wisconsin earlier this month comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players. In response to a critical tweet, the NHL’s Twitter account replied: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real.”
Apparently very miffed about this, the Fox News host bashed the NHL and professional sports in general as mouthpieces for so-called “woke” ideologies.
“So clearly political forces hijack professional sports as a way to brainwash the young men who watch professional sports,” he said. “That’s, of course, the entire point of it. It’s strategic. But why does nobody push back?”
Earlier in the segment, Carlson noted that the NHL has one of the most conservative fanbases of all major American professional sports, “so it’s a little weird ... that the NHL has decided to push woke propaganda on its fans.” By “woke propaganda,” he was referring to the league’s efforts to increase diversity among its employees and fans.
The NHL released results earlier this year of its first internal demographic study of its staff and 32 teams. Unsurprisingly, the report found that its workforce was made up overwhelmingly of white men: Its workforce is 83.6% white and 62% male. On the ice, more than 90% of players and nearly all coaches and officials are white. The league, eager to diversify its fanbase and increase its audience, has said the report will serve as a baseline so they can develop strategies to improve representation internally. Minority players have long called out systemic racism issues and complained that the league has been slow to adapt.