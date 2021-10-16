Tucker Carlson Offers Most Insincere Response To Pete Buttigieg Attack Backlash

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Friday offered a fake apology after receiving backlash for his offensive remarks about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave.

Carlson on Thursday mocked Buttigieg for taking paid leave to spend time with husband Chasten and their newborn twins. “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went,” he sniped.

Buttigieg fired back, saying, “I guess he just doesn’t understand the concept of bottle feeding, let alone the concept of paternity leave.”

On Friday, Carlson responded with a snarky “correction.”

“Last night on this show we made a brief, offhand joke about the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and this morning we discovered our error,” he said. “It turns out that Buttigieg is not a dwarfish fraud whose utter mediocrity indicts the class that produced him. No, not at all.”

“Pete Buttigieg was once the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. So understandably, going forward, we are under strict orders from the Biden administration to take Pete Buttigieg very, very seriously,” he sarcastically added. “And of course we will. Our mistake.”