Tucker Carlson Torched For Homophobic Comment About Pete Buttigieg's Paternity Leave

Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, went on paid parental leave in mid-August to spend time with his husband, Chasten, and their newborn twins, Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

“Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went,” Carlson said during a rant about inflation and supply chain issues.