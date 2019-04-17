'Yum!': Tucker Carlson Talks About Eating 'Every Last Drop Of' Pete Buttigieg

Tucker Carlson’s latest attempt to criticize the media took an unexpectedly weird turn on Tuesday as he talked about the possibility of eating Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.
Carlson said the mayor of South Bend, Indiana was the new media darling, replacing former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who is also running for president after a failed Senate bid last year.
“They’ve left you for a younger, hotter candidate,” Carlson said. “They split with some guy from Indiana, you can’t even pronounce the guy’s name.”
Then, Carlson played a montage of media clips praising Buttigieg.
“This guy is chicken soup for my soul,” said MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. She was, of course, referring to the bestselling series of inspirational books.
But Carlson seemed to take it literally:
“Chicken soup for my soul? Even by the naughty standards of the news media, this is a new level of political commitment. They don’t just want to vote for this guy. They want to consume him, like a hearty stew. Every last drop of Buttigieg. Yum! They’re all in.”
His comments took on a life of their own on Twitter: