Tucker Carlson Says Spiked Profanity-Laden Interview Was 'Heartfelt'

Tucker Carlson has responded to the now-viral video of a profanity-laden interview with Rutger Bregman, published by NowThis, that features the Fox News host telling the historian to “go fuck yourself.”

“There is some profanity, and I apologize for that. On the other hand, it was genuinely heartfelt, and I meant it with total sincerity,” said Carlson in a taped statement on FoxNews.com.

The tape in which Carlson lambasted Bregman exploded on social media Wednesday. The tape, filmed by Bregman, was of an interview intended for Carlson’s show, but it was spiked.