Tucker Carlson Says Spiked Profanity-Laden Interview Was 'Heartfelt'

Tucker Carlson has responded to the now-viral video of a profanity-laden interview with Rutger Bregman, published by NowThis, that features the Fox News host telling the historian to “go fuck yourself.”
“There is some profanity, and I apologize for that. On the other hand, it was genuinely heartfelt, and I meant it with total sincerity,” said Carlson in a taped statement on FoxNews.com.
The tape in which Carlson lambasted Bregman exploded on social media Wednesday. The tape, filmed by Bregman, was of an interview intended for Carlson’s show, but it was spiked.
“You are a millionaire funded by billionaires, that’s what you are.... You’re part of the problem,” Bregman tells Carlson in the video. Carlson can then be heard saying, “Moron... I want to say to you, why don’t you go fuck yourself ― you tiny brain.”
“And I hope this gets picked up because you’re a moron,” the host yells. “I tried to give you a hearing, but you were too fucking annoying.”
Carlson said in his response to the NowThis video that the interview was spiked because of his profanity and rudeness but that he meant every word he said. He explained that he was angry about Bregman’s suggestion that he gets told by Fox News what he can and can’t say on air.
“Whatever my faults or those of this channel, nobody in management has ever told us what positions to take on the air, never. Not one time,” said Carlson, just before stressing that he and others on Fox News have “total freedom.”