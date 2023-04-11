Projection Alert: Tucker Carlson Basically Describes Himself In Angry Rant

Tucker Carlson might need to take a look in the mirror.

The Fox News host was ridiculed on Twitter Monday after he pretty much summed himself up during a rant about California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

“You’ll say literally anything,” Carlson said of Newsom. “Words have no connection to reality. There’s no expectation that you’re describing something real. You’re merely using words as a tool to gain power. That’s terrifying.”

Advertisement

“It’s dishonest to its core,” added Carlson, the disinformation-slinging host who Fox News’ own lawyers have argued “any reasonable viewer” should take with a grain of salt.

Tucker: You'll say literally anything. Words have no connection to reality. There's no expectation you're describing something real. You're merely using words as a tool to gain power. It's dishonest to its core. pic.twitter.com/nrh4P4rxCd — Acyn (@Acyn) April 11, 2023

Carlson was attacking the Democrat over a wide-ranging interview he gave to MSNBC, during which he discussed, among other subjects, gun reform and attacks on LGBTQ+ people and abortion rights.

Carlson made the comment after airing an excerpt from the interview. In it, Newsom criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for signing a law allowing Floridians to carry a concealed gun without a permit, days after a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, last month.

Advertisement

Fox News is being sued for $1.6 billion by Dominion Voting Systems. The company accuses the network and its top hosts of giving airtime to Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy lies, including that its voting machines were rigged, despite knowing them to be false.

In private texts revealed in Dominion court filings, Fox News hosts and executives effectively lamented that honesty about the 2020 election was driving viewers away. That belief appeared to prompt some hosts ― including Carlson ― to push vastly different views on air to the ones they voiced privately. Carlson, for example, said privately that he hated Trump.

That, according to Twitter users, sounds a lot like saying “literally anything” to “gain power.”

This guy says other people will say anything for power https://t.co/E8KnZVlbAd pic.twitter.com/8G0ftX9Y8U — Uncle Buck (@BuckyBuck2001) April 11, 2023

Advertisement

Not an iota of self-awareness. https://t.co/T2rBmsfvv1 — RazzLi (@razzli_) April 11, 2023

Every tantrum is a projection. https://t.co/Q2zO3rhY3t — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 11, 2023

He would know, his entire existence is based around it — Neal Rogers 🇺🇦 (@nealrogers) April 11, 2023