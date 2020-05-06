Tucker Carlson's Hypocrisy On Protesters Exposed In Stunning New Supercut Video

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been praising the right-wing protesters railing against the shutdowns that are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But he isn’t always quite as generous toward protesters.
“The Daily Show” put together a supercut video comparing Carlson’s praise for armed right-wingers who stormed the Michigan State Capitol to how he slammed pro-union protesters in 2011 who shouted in the capital in Wisconsin.
He thanked the Michigan protesters for “exercising your constitutionally protected rights.”
But in 2011, he slammed the Wisconsin group.
“Pro-union protesters scream like children,” he said. “Why doesn’t the left make its case, win the voters of Wisconsin to its side, rather than resorting to tactics that really are contemptible.”
See the side-by-side comparison from “The Daily Show” below:
