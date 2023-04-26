What's Hot

Tucker Carlson Was Reportedly Proud Of Foul-Mouthed Texts About Fox Bosses

The anchor was angry to learn some of his crass messages wouldn't see the light of day, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Tucker Carlson was happy to call one of his bosses a four-letter word before getting fired from Fox News.

The Fox News prime-time host lost his job last Friday, and new reports now reveal the extent of Carlson’s conflicts with Fox News management.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Carlson hated one senior executive so much he was actually upset when texts of him calling her the c-word were left out of the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case.

Tucker Carlson was let go by Fox News days after the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case was settled.
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Carlson, who has a record of embracing racism, homophobia, xenophobia and misogyny on and off the air, reportedly wanted his words to be on the record to express his deep and enduring disdain for his higher-up.

News of the conservative firebrand’s exit emerged Monday, less than a week after Fox News reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion over lies Carlson, guests and fellow commentators and anchors peddled on the network about the 2020 presidential election being “stolen.”

Fox confirmed the end of Carlson’s tenure in a stoic statement, saying, “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

