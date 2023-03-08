What's Hot

Drew Barrymore Says Her Therapist Dropped Her Over Her Drinking Habits

How Wild Accusations Tore The Arizona GOP Apart

Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard Explains Why She Picked Her New Name

Sarah Ferguson Reveals What She'd Tell Her Younger Self About Marrying Into The Royal Family

Elon Musk Goes All In On Jan. 6 Denial

Missouri Lawmaker Holds Fellow Republican's Feet To The Fire Over Anti-LGBTQ Bill

'Daily Show' Guest Host Marlon Wayans Taunts Tucker Carlson With Scathing Comparison

Kevin McCarthy Defends Giving Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 Footage

EW!! Anderson Cooper Taunts Tucker Carlson With Shockingly Vivid Insult

New York Mayor Asks Shops To Require Customers To Remove Masks Upon Entry

Oklahoma Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Effort To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Keanu Reeves Reveals He Still Owns This Epic Souvenir From The ‘Matrix’ Set

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox Newstucker carlson

JFK! NAZIS!: Tucker Carlson Mercilessly Mocked With Other Historical Rewrites

The Fox News personality's downplaying of the Jan. 6 insurrection received the comedy treatment on Twitter and late-night television.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Tuesday was ridiculed on late-night television and social media for his ongoing downplaying of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

After the prime-time personality aired security footage obtained from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that sought to further sanitize the violence, critics imagined how Carlson would rewrite other particular moments in history and movies.

“The Daily Show” spoofed Carlson covering the 1963 assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy:

The Comedy Central program also showed how “with the right editing, you can tell any story you want.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” parodied Carlson’s coverage of the shark attack in the Stephen Spielberg-produced 1975 thriller “Jaws.”

Lee Aronsohn, the co-creator of “Two And A Half Men,” shared this video that he joked “PROVES that in 1941 the Nazis were simply tourists in Paris” to “demonstrate that video in which bad things are not happening does not in any way shape or form prove that nothing bad happened.”

Other Twitter users cracked similar gags:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community