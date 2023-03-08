JFK! NAZIS!: Tucker Carlson Mercilessly Mocked With Other Historical Rewrites

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday was ridiculed on late-night television and social media for his ongoing downplaying of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

After the prime-time personality aired security footage obtained from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that sought to further sanitize the violence, critics imagined how Carlson would rewrite other particular moments in history and movies.

“The Daily Show” spoofed Carlson covering the 1963 assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy:

Imagining if Tucker Carlson covered the JFK assassination pic.twitter.com/ryK8Z4D0zp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2023

The Comedy Central program also showed how “with the right editing, you can tell any story you want.”

Tucker's on to something: with the right editing, you can tell any story you want pic.twitter.com/Z6hVjnroZD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 7, 2023

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” parodied Carlson’s coverage of the shark attack in the Stephen Spielberg-produced 1975 thriller “Jaws.”

Everybody get back in the water! Tucker Carlson says everything is fine! 🦈 #Colbert pic.twitter.com/uX7XB2WcG7 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 8, 2023

Lee Aronsohn, the co-creator of “Two And A Half Men,” shared this video that he joked “PROVES that in 1941 the Nazis were simply tourists in Paris” to “demonstrate that video in which bad things are not happening does not in any way shape or form prove that nothing bad happened.”

TUCKER CARLSON EXCLUSIVE!



Newly released footage PROVES that in 1941 the Nazis were simply tourists in Paris! pic.twitter.com/2BH52BK7Dy — Lee Aronsohn (@BennyAce) March 7, 2023

Other Twitter users cracked similar gags:

Tucker unveils new footage proving conclusively that the Titanic could not have sunk. pic.twitter.com/nKFad7xdZn — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 7, 2023

Coming up next on Tucker Carlson Tonight: "This is the real story about Auschwitz that the liberal media doesn't want you to see. All that these SS Secretaries came there for were picnics with nice young men and fresh blueberries." pic.twitter.com/4DCfrDjEgc — Rob Benjamin 🇺🇦 (@RobBenjamin) March 7, 2023