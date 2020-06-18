Tucker Carlson’s Racist Rhetoric Laid Bare With The Help Of Some... Rabbits

Cartoon rabbits help expose the true ugliness of Fox News host Tucker Carson’s recent attack on the Black Lives Matter movement in a video that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” aired Wednesday.
The clip ― which is part of the Colbert-produced animated series “Tooning Out The News” ― begins by asking what would happen “if rabbits bred at the rate that Tucker Carlson said something racist?”
It then cuts to Carlson’s scaremongering on Monday about anti-racism protests that have spread nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd.
Each time Carlson says something racist, a rabbit appears to join him on screen until he’s completely overwhelmed by the animated animals.
Check out the clip here:
