Tucker Carlson’s Racist Rhetoric Laid Bare With The Help Of Some... Rabbits

The clip ― which is part of the Colbert-produced animated series “Tooning Out The News” ― begins by asking what would happen “if rabbits bred at the rate that Tucker Carlson said something racist?”

It then cuts to Carlson’s scaremongering on Monday about anti-racism protests that have spread nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd.

Each time Carlson says something racist, a rabbit appears to join him on screen until he’s completely overwhelmed by the animated animals.

Check out the clip here: