POLITICS

Tucker Carlson’s Racist Rhetoric Laid Bare With The Help Of Some... Rabbits

The Fox News host’s rant about the Black Lives Matter movement gets the cartoon treatment in a video from Stephen Colbert's animated series.

Cartoon rabbits help expose the true ugliness of Fox News host Tucker Carson’s recent attack on the Black Lives Matter movement in a video that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” aired Wednesday.

The clip ― which is part of the Colbert-produced animated series “Tooning Out The News” ― begins by asking what would happen “if rabbits bred at the rate that Tucker Carlson said something racist?”

It then cuts to Carlson’s scaremongering on Monday about anti-racism protests that have spread nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd.

Each time Carlson says something racist, a rabbit appears to join him on screen until he’s completely overwhelmed by the animated animals.

 Check out the clip here:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fox News Black Lives Matter Stephen Colbert George Floyd Tucker Carlson
CONVERSATIONS