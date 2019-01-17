Tucker Carlson Gets Hilariously Owned By His Own On-Screen Graphics

Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried to make the case on Wednesday night that conservatives were being victimized by allegations of racism from the left. But the title of the segment made for more than a little irony when it appeared on the screen under Carlson’s image: “What does racism look like?”
Advertisers began to abandon Carlson’s program in December after he said immigrants made America “poorer and dirtier and more divided.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, his ads were down by about half as of last week.
Carlson has routinely slammed diversity in America on his Fox News show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Last year, one of his regular guests even defended white supremacists against undocumented immigrants.
“The white supremacists are American citizens,” Mark Steyn told Carlson. “The illegal immigrants are people who shouldn’t be here.”
Steyn also complained about the “cultural transformation” in Arizona due to immigration. Carlson replied by calling it “bewildering for the people who grew up here.”
Given his history, critics found the on-screen graphic more than a little ironic: