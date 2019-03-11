Tucker Carlson Was Open To A Racist President 10 Years Before Trump

CO-HOST: So, basically we need a racist president. “We need to get these Mexicans out of here, and the Islam. Let’s kill all the Muslims.”

CARLSON: Well, I don’t think ―

CO-HOST: We need that.

CARLSON: I ― you know, I think that you’re onto something. I mean, not someone who’s like a Klansman or anything, but someone who’s totally unbound by PC rules, who will just say whatever the hell he wants.

You know, someone who really will ― and everyone claims, “Oh, I say it like it is.” But nobody actually does. The guy who does, who says, “I’m unabashedly pro-American. Fuck the French. Who cares what they think? The Belgians? They don’t like it, they can pound sand.” You know what I mean? That guy is going to get elected.