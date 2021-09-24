Tucker Carlson Repeats His Lie About George Floyd In Rant Against 'Lying' Media

Tucker Carlson told his right-wing viewers on Thursday to look out for the mainstream media “lying” ― but wound up telling a whopper himself. (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host encouraged his audience to be skeptical of the news while he continued to downplay the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, promote conspiracy theories and diminish the circumstances surrounding the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Then, to make his point about the media’s supposed liberal bias, Carlson regurgitated one of his falsehoods about the murder of George Floyd: that the 46-year-old Black father of five was killed by an overdose, not by police.

“Remember how they claimed that George Floyd was choked to death, even though an autopsy showed he was not choked to death, and he had a fatal level of fentanyl in his system and zero signs of suffocation? That’s what it said. We’re not making it up. What, medical reports don’t matter anymore? That’s true.”

No, it’s not. Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder for digging his knee into Floyd’s neck and leaving it there for several excruciating minutes. Two autopsies acknowledge fentanyl in Floyd’s system but determined the cause of his death to be homicide.

The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” An independent autopsy requested by Floyd’s family, which was conducted by a former chief medical examiner for New York City, determined the cause of Floyd’s death to be a homicide from “asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

Carlson discusses Floyd’s death at the 3-minute mark in the footage below.