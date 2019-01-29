Tucker Carlson: Robert Mueller 'Is A Threat To Our Democracy'

In one of his signature on-air rants Monday, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson railed against special counsel Robert Mueller as a danger to democracy, claiming last week’s arrest of Roger Stone was an over-the-top show of force.

“Nobody controls Robert Mueller,” Carlson said. “Mueller can send armed men to your home to roust you from bed at gunpoint just because he feels like it, and there’s nothing you or anyone else can do about it.”

Stone, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was arrested at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday by an FBI SWAT team. Carlson seemed to be overlooking the fact that Stone was indicted by a federal grand jury and that the FBI had a warrant for his arrest. The seven-count indictment in Mueller’s Russia probe charges him with obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Stone, free on bond, has spent the days since his arrest complaining vociferously about the takedown. Trump defenders like Carlson have claimed that the early-morning arrest was intentionally theatrical.

Carlson appeared to take issue with the fact that Mueller was appointed, not elected, and questioned why the special counsel should be “the single most powerful person in America and yet nobody voted for him.”

“Nobody in Washington catches the irony in any of this,” Carlson said. “Mueller himself is a threat to our democracy, the most powerful man elected by nobody.”

Carlson’s monologue cames just hours after acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker announced that he had been briefed on Mueller’s investigation and that it was wrapping up soon.

Earlier this month, Mueller’s federal grand jury received a six-month extension for its work, suggesting the end may not be as close as Whitaker says.