Tucker Carlson’s influence apparently goes beyond Republican politics, and into Rupert Murdoch’s love life.

Sources initially told Vanity Fair that the relationship soured because of Smith’s outspoken evangelical views, but a new story by the publication provides some delicious details.

Apparently her “outspoken evangelical views” extended toward Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, a source told Vanity Fair.

“She said Tucker Carlson is a messenger from God, and he said nope,” the source said.

Vanity Fair noted that neither Murdoch nor Smith commented on the claim.

That’s not the only shocking finding in the Vanity Fair deep dive into the Murdoch family.

When Murdoch divorced fourth wife Jerry Hall last year, one of the terms of the settlement was that she couldn’t provide story ideas to the writers on “Succession.”

Jezebel sagely noted that “Ironically, the ’Succession’ writers could’ve just copied and pasted all of this straight into the script, divorce settlement be damned.”

