PoliticsFox Newstucker carlsonRupert Murdoch

How Tucker Carlson Inspired Rupert Murdoch To End His Engagement

Things with Ann Lesley Smith reportedly soured when she said the Fox News host was a "messenger from God."
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Tucker Carlson’s influence apparently goes beyond Republican politics, and into Rupert Murdoch’s love life.

The Fox News media mogul recently got engaged to Ann Lesley Smith only to break things off less than three weeks later.

Sources initially told Vanity Fair that the relationship soured because of Smith’s outspoken evangelical views, but a new story by the publication provides some delicious details.

Apparently her “outspoken evangelical views” extended toward Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, a source told Vanity Fair.

“She said Tucker Carlson is a messenger from God, and he said nope,” the source said.

Vanity Fair noted that neither Murdoch nor Smith commented on the claim.

That’s not the only shocking finding in the Vanity Fair deep dive into the Murdoch family.

When Murdoch divorced fourth wife Jerry Hall last year, one of the terms of the settlement was that she couldn’t provide story ideas to the writers on “Succession.”

Jezebel sagely noted that “Ironically, the ’Succession’ writers could’ve just copied and pasted all of this straight into the script, divorce settlement be damned.”

Read the full story here.

