Tucker Carlson Trends In All The Wrong Ways After Interview Meltdown Goes Viral

Tucker Carlson was a viral sensation on Wednesday night, but probably not in ways the Fox News host had hoped.
Dutch historian Rutger Bregman was invited onto Carlson’s show after calling out the world’s elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month for not paying their fair share of taxes. Bregman didn’t back down from that stance during his appearance on Carlson’s show, and called the host “a millionaire funded by billionaires” and “part of the problem.”
That led to a stream of interview-ending profanities from Carlson.
While the segment never aired, Bregman and NowThis News released leaked footage of his end of the interview, which included audio of Carlson.
The Fox News host tweeted a response on Wednesday evening:
