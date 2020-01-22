Tucker Carlson Just Got Weirdly Sexual In His Attacks On The Media

Tucker Carlson got quite... heated on Wednesday as he ranted about the media’s coverage of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, was praised by cable news pundits for his speech on day two of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin described Schiff’s performance as the “second-best courtroom address... that I ever heard.”

“I thought the way he wove through both the facts of the case and the historical context was really remarkable,” he said.

Others, including CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and former Robert Mueller team lawyer Andrew Weissmann, lauded his speech as inspiring and powerful. Attorney George Conway said it was a “very coherent, cohesive narrative.”

These reactions, according to Carlson, were “pornographic.”

“They were too deep in bliss. To the mouth-breathers on cable television, an Adam Schiff speech is like a brainstem massage, surging waves of ecstasy flood the central nervous system. Linear thought ceases. All that’s left are satisfied grunts of pleasure.”

After airing several clips of commentators discussing Schiff on cable TV, Carlson apologized to “any viewers under 18 who may have just watched that. It was obviously pornographic and not suitable for children.”