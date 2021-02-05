Tucker Carlson Attacks Ex-Fox News Colleague Shep Smith Over Accurate Pandemic Story

“We spend an awful lot of time beating up on journalists and the sorry state of journalism. But we don’t want it to be all negative. Of course, we’ll hold up the miscreants for abuse, but we also want to celebrate the good guys once in a while,” Carlson declared at the top of the mean-spirited segment.

“Tonight we want to bring you the story of a genuine investigative journalist, a man who’s been forgotten,” he continued, mocking Smith for the news report which he derisively sniped was “the story of a lifetime.”

“If Pulitzer Prizes still mattered, and they don’t, this would get a Pulitzer,” snarked Carlson. “You have seen the Zapruder film. You’ve seen the moon landing. You’ve never seen anything like this.”

Carlson later took issue with Smith’s description of the scene in the grocery store as “pre-pandemic,” declaring: “Sorry, overheated news guy. That’s not actually news.”

Smith has not responded to Carlson’s comments, video of which was shared online by The Daily Beast. In 2019, the pair sniped at each other on their respective shows. Smith called out Carlson’s partisan comments and guests, while frequent Trump apologist Carlson responded with thinly veiled insults.

Smith left the network later that year.

“I don’t know how some people sleep at night,” Smith said of some of his former Fox colleagues in an interview with PBS’ Christiane Amanpour last month. “I know that there are a lot of people who have propagated the lies and have pushed them forward over and over again, who are smart enough and educated enough to know better.”