PoliticsFox Newstucker carlson

Tucker Carlson Gets All Giddy With Excitement As GOP Rep. Lights Up On His Show

“That is the smell of freedom," the Fox News personality praised Texas Republican Troy Nehls.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Tucker Carlson on Friday defended the right of GOP House lawmakers to smoke inside their congressional offices following a reported increase in such behavior since their party won a razor-thin majority in the 2022 midterms.

It was all about “freedom,” agreed Carlson and Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas).

The pair conveniently ignored any talk of the obvious health risks associated with smoking indoors. House members’ private offices remain one of the few workplaces left where people can legally light up inside.

Toward the end of the interview, Nehls pulled a cigar from his pocket and appeared to light up (although no smoke immediately rose).

Carlson was giddy with excitement and praised Nehls for “striking a blow for freedom.”

“That is the smell of freedom,” Carlson added. “We appreciate your coming on tonight and standing up for Americanness.”

Watch the video here:

