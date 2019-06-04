Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Just Promoted A White Nationalist Conspiracy Theory

Despite evidence to the contrary, Fox News host Tucker Carlson continues to tout a conspiracy theory popular with neo-Nazis about South Africa’s post-apartheid land reform plans and their links to an alleged ― and unproved — “genocide” against white farmers.

Carlson caused a furor last year when he suggested — and President Donald Trump later parroted — that South Africa’s land expropriation proposal was tantamount to the government stealing “land from people because they are the wrong skin color.”

Experts lambasted Carlson’s segments on the issue, telling the Daily Beast they were “filled with factual errors” and noting that the land reform plan would not target landowners based on race.

Carlson’s suggestion that white South African farmers were facing a disproportionate level of violence was also roundly debunked.

Tucker Carlson is reviving his white genocide conspiracy theory that is popular with white supremacists. Just outright white supremacy on Fox News every single night pic.twitter.com/oTZZxsQxby — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 4, 2019

On Monday, however, Carlson doubled down on these white nationalist talking points on his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

He told his viewers about “the plight of farmers in South Africa,” claiming that “hundreds” of them had been killed in recent years in a spate of “racist” violence.

“Instead of protecting the farmers, the government of South Africa has worked to change its country’s laws in order to seize their land without compensation,” Carlson asserted. “Skin color is a central motivation here. Nobody denies that.”

“This is racist violence as brutal and horrifying and indefensible as anything that happened under apartheid ― the difference is this time the Western media is cheering it on,” Carlson added, going so far as to accuse The New York Times of suggesting that white farmers “deserve” to be murdered because the paper did not say whether the recent killing of a white farmer was definitively related to a land dispute.

An analysis by The Washington Post last month found that South African farmers are far less likely to be the targets of violent crime than the country’s general population.

“No evidence exists that white South Africans are indeed targeted by excess violence. Rather, [South African white rights groups] use the fear of targeted racial violence to find sympathetic audiences to pressure their government into action,” the Post said.