Tucker Carlson made the stupefying claim that the media will minimize coverage of Tuesday’s New York City subway mass shooting because the person of interest is Black. (Watch the video below.)

Frank James was being sought by police for questioning in a gunman’s attack on a crowded Brooklyn subway car. Ten people were shot and more than a dozen others were injured in the ensuing chaos.

Advertisement

“We do know he was not a white supremacist, so we’re betting the media are not going to dwell on this,” the prime time Fox News host said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday. “There’s nothing to gain from covering this particular atrocity. Just another mass shooting in the big city. It’s all so sad.”

Carlson has called white supremacy a hoax and has accused President Joe Biden and the mainstream media of exaggerating its impact. It’s hardly a shock that he would use an outburst of violence as a jumping-off point for a race-baiting hot take tinged with sarcasm.

Does this look like downplaying the day after?

HuffPost

New York Times