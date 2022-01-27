Tucker Carlson Flips Out Over Biden’s Vow To Appoint Black Woman To Supreme Court

Carlson sneered at Biden’s promise as “patronizing.”

“Where is Biden’s Pacific Islander nominee?” Carlson facetiously asked. “Why isn’t there an American Indian on the court? Or a genderqueer? Or someone from the chronic fatigue syndrome community or a justice with cognitive disabilities? Why isn’t there an Afghan refugee under consideration?”

Concluding his monologue, Carlson said Biden was ignoring the “obvious choice” of Bridget Floyd, the sister of George Floyd, the Black man killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.