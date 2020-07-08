Tucker Carlson renewed his attacks on Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on Tuesday, calling her a coward for not debating him on his TV show.

Earlier this week, the Fox News host described Duckworth ― a decorated veteran who lost her legs in combat in Iraq ― as “deeply silly and unimpressive” and claimed that she and other Democrats hate America.

The senator replied:

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

On Tuesday, Carlson claimed his show had contacted Duckworth’s office, but she was “too afraid to defend her own statements on a cable TV show.” He also said Duckworth ― whose family fought in every major U.S. conflict, including the Revolutionary War ― had no grasp of American history.

“To morons like Tammy Duckworth, [George] Washington is just some old white guy who needs to be erased,” he said.

Duckworth did not call for Washington to be erased. In an interview on CNN on Sunday, she slammed President Donald Trump for focusing on protecting statues, especially Confederate memorials, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“His priorities are all wrong here,” she said. “He should be talking about what we’re going to do to overcome this pandemic.”

When pressed on the statues issue, Duckworth said there should be a “national dialogue on it at some point” after the coronavirus threat had passed. When asked specifically if Washington statues should be removed, she said: “I think we should listen to the argument there.”

