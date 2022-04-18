Tucker Carlson Goes Nuts For 'Testicle Tanning' And The Internet Has Questions

Tucker Carlson, who recently came under fire for the homoerotic nature of the trailer for his upcoming “documentary,” which highlights the alleged collapse of testosterone levels in men, is under scrutiny again.

In a short clip, Carlson’s guest, Andrew McGovern, said, “If you want to optimize and take it [your testosterone] to another level, expose yourself to red light therapy”:

In his new special on how to raise testosterone levels in men, Tucker Carlson’s guest suggests “testicle tanning” using infrared light as a “bromeopathic” therapy. pic.twitter.com/PirerBMRyr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2022

Carlton then asked McGovern if he’s referring to “testicle tanning.”

“It’s testicle tanning, but it’s also full body red light therapy,” McGovern replied.

Kid Rock, who visited the show after McGovern’s appearance, didn’t look like he’d be jumping on the trend any time soon. The rock performer cringed at the mention of the phrase “testicle tanning” when Carlson attempted to persuade him about the process:

Next guest up for Tucker is Kid Rock, who seems befuddled by the previous segment on testicle tanning. Tucker tries to get him to take it seriously, but even Kid is confused. pic.twitter.com/UFowYYFvdZ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2022

McGovern claims “testicle tanning” has a “massive amount of benefits,” and called the approach “bromeopathic,” but viewers were skeptical:

Testicles need to be four degrees cooler than the body’s temperature to make healthy sperm. Heating them up makes absolutely no sense. — Dr Robin 🇺🇦 🗽 (@Robinindfw) April 18, 2022

Tanning the crown jewels with INFRARED. Oh yea. I'm sure that's totally scientific. pic.twitter.com/mUcfVROJ3Y — Institute for Therapeutic Ridicule (@IgnotumAliquis) April 17, 2022

Results guaranteed in 6 weeks or your money back.https://t.co/slToYKSeF8 pic.twitter.com/z86ajamtNF — 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 Monty Boa 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@MontyBoa99) April 18, 2022