Tucker Carlson: 'Obedient Voters From Third World' Are Replacing Me

Tucker Carlson on Thursday served up a blatantly racist hot take on immigration at the border, saying Democrats are trying to “replace the current electorate” with “more obedient voters from the Third World.” (Watch the video below.)

“That’s what’s actually happening,” the Fox News host insisted, dismissing suggestions he’s preaching “white replacement theory.” “Everybody wants to make a racial issue out of it,” he said. “This is a voting rights question.”

Carlson, appearing on “Fox News Prime Time,” opined on an intro by anchor Mark Steyn, who attempted to link Delta Air Lines’ condemnation of Georgia’s new voting restrictions to undocumented immigrants flying without photo ID. (Immigrants are permitted on domestic flights without the usual forms of ID if they show a “notice to appear” form from their asylum application, which entails a background check, and pass rigorous additional verification and screening processes, the Transportation Security Administration said previously.)

Carlson quickly mounted his anti-immigration soapbox and drew an odd parallel to parents adopting kids and giving them new bikes and twice the allowance as their other children.

“I think we’re being replaced by kids that our parents love more,” he said.

“I have less political power because they are importing a brand-new electorate,” he fumed. “Why should I sit back and take that?”

Fast-forward to 7:40: