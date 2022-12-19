Tucker Carlson Can't Answer 1 Simple Question About The 2024 Election

Fox News host Tucker Carlson refused to weigh in on which candidate he would support in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary battle between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this weekend. (You can watch Carlson laugh off the question about the candidates at the 3:06:11 mark in the video below.)

Carlson, who spoke at the Charlie Kirk-hosted conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event, fielded questions from the audience including one from someone named Joshua who asked him about the possible primary face-off.

The question comes after two separate polls among Republican and Republican-leaning voters released last week found DeSantis leading Trump by double digits.

Carlson, who made a Joker-like chuckle after he claimed his endorsement is meaningful to voters, pivoted away from answering the question and said “who cares” to what he thinks of the potential battle.

“I’m not endorsing anybody. I have no idea what’s going to happen in the Republican primary,” said Carlson, who added that DeSantis has done an “unbelievable” job.

Carlson spent less than a minute talking about DeSantis before he expressed his gratitude for Trump during his long-winded remarks.

“Talking to Trump is one of the great joys, one of the great animal joys of life. Because he exudes this kind of animal joy. And I love that,” Carlson said.

He added: “I think there are plenty of things to criticize about Trump, I mean, he’s a human being. but the idea that he’s personally some monster is, like, absurd. It’s just another lie. They always tell you the opposite of the truth. Trump is totally charming and engaging and fun and interesting.”

Carlson later gave more of his insight on the primary despite refusing to endorse either candidate.