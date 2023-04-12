What's Hot

‘Complete Humiliation’: Tucker Carlson Mocked For Bending The Knee To Trump

The Fox News host who privately admitted he hates Trump "passionately" is singing a very different tune now.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Tucker Carlson called Donald Trump a “demonic force,” admitted that he hated him “passionately” and said he couldn’t wait for the day when he could ignore the former president in private text messages.

Now, the Fox News host is singing a very different tune after a softball interview with Trump in which he hailed the former president as “moderate, sensible and wise.”

Carlson’s critics on Twitter were quick to remind him of what he said in private messages released as part of the Dominion lawsuit against the right-wing network... and taunt him for such a brazen turnaround:

