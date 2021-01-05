Tucker Carlson Is Shockingly Ignorant About Congress In Tulsi Gabbard Interview

Tucker Carlson better bone up on how Congress works.

The Fox News host on Monday revealed “an ignorance of basic civics” in an interview with former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), The Daily Beast reported.

Carlson correctly called Gabbard a former member of the House at first, but then apologized for what he thought was a mistake.

“We said former, but we didn’t mean it,” he said in a clip posted on Twitter, which can be seen below. “Until Jan. 20, she still serves, and we’re grateful for that.”

Wrong.

Gabbard, who didn’t pursue reelection while waging an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, is indeed an ex-representative. Her successor, Rep. Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii), was sworn in, along with the rest of the new Congress, on Sunday.

Tucker Carlson, who we're told is a very smart political commentator, apparently believes that Tulsi Gabbard's term in Congress ends on Jan. 20 and even apologizes for calling her a "former congresswoman."



(The new Congress was sworn in this week.) pic.twitter.com/RcjPd2Sc5e — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 5, 2021

Gabbard didn’t comment on the error, but a few people on Twitter did:

Another example of @TuckerCarlson exposing his ignorance on a nightly basis. — Col. Harland Sanders (@ColHSanders) January 5, 2021

Once again, @TuckerCarlson proves he's just an empty suit. — Chuckbluz (@chuckbluz) January 5, 2021

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!