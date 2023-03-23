Tucker Carlson Mocked After Delivering Most Epic Self-Own Of All Time

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday launched an attack on TV hosts who tell “lies” in order to “keep their stupid TV jobs.”

And critics say it sounds a lot like he could be talking about himself.

Carlson, who has admitted to lying, attacked a new United Nations report on climate change that finds the world is rapidly approaching a dangerous temperature threshold.

Advertisement

He suggested the fight against climate change is in reality a “coordinated effort by the government of China to hobble the U.S. and the West and take its place as the leader of the world.”

Carlson accused U.S. TV reporters of playing into China’s hands.

“You take a collection of dumb, desperate people in middle age hoping to keep on to their stupid TV jobs, you add scripts and some hairspray, and they repeat the lies for you,” he said:

Tucker: How do you convince a strong country like ours to do that? It’s pretty easy. You take a collection of dumb desperate people hoping to keep their stupid tv jobs.. and they just repeat the lies for you pic.twitter.com/NFrgmMBxAq — Acyn (@Acyn) March 23, 2023

Carlson has been one of Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders on television ― but behind the scenes, he admitted to harboring some very different feelings.

Advertisement

“I hate him passionately,” he said in a text message uncovered in the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News, adding that he “can’t wait” for a time when he can ignore Trump.

Carlson has been roasted by Democrats and Republicans alike for a report in which he claimed the Jan. 6 rioters, who assaulted the U.S. Capitol in a failed effort to block the certification of the election and keep Trump in power, were actually just “sightseers.”

Carlson’s critics couldn’t help but point out the irony and lack of self-awareness:

Tucker just roasted himself live on air https://t.co/aS09H19DgQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 23, 2023

Hands down one of the greatest self-own in the history of self-owns. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) March 23, 2023

Advertisement

A rare glimpse of self-awareness from Tucker. https://t.co/4GEHuKsQ4Z — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 23, 2023

Siri, what does complete and total lack of self awareness look like? https://t.co/GlMBxBqAHb — American Times ★ Docuseries (@ExportedFromMI) March 23, 2023

Irony commits suicide again. Just wow. https://t.co/ZwIL6i3Da4 — Spiro’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) March 23, 2023

Tucker gives away the game https://t.co/fn8T3OPh9A — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) March 23, 2023

Advertisement

Wow! For once, he’s on point 🎯 — Goose (@MerakiMou) March 23, 2023

Zero self-awareness. — Essenviews (@essenviews) March 23, 2023

Without even a hint of irony. — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) March 23, 2023

🎶I’m starting with the man in mirror🎶 https://t.co/1xFVLZbgLt — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) March 23, 2023

Advertisement