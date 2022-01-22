Critics Erupt When Tucker Carlson Compares Vaccines To Nazi Experiments On Jews

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was pummeled on social media Friday night after he compared vaccine requirements to protect Americans from COVID-19 to the barbaric experiments Nazis inflicted on Jews during World War II.

Critics pointed out that Fox News has a vaccine requirement so Carlson is likely not worried about contracting COVID himself, even while he encourages his viewers not to get them.

They also pointed out that, late last year, Fox “ghosted” contributor Lara Logan after she compared White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele for suggesting health guidelines to keep people safe amid the pandemic.

Tucker Carlson compares vaccine requirements to medical experiments done by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan pic.twitter.com/HjHZPr2LDI — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 22, 2022

One critic called Carlson’s anti-Semitic dig, which belittles the ghoulish horror of Nazi experiments on Jews, “peak despicable.”

Comparing Nazi experiments on Jews during the Holocaust to getting life-saving vaccines during a global pandemic is peak despicable. The comparison belittles the atrocities of the Holocaust and contributes to ignorant society. Tucker Carlson knows this. It's why he does it. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 22, 2022

Yea, no. I’ll check with my dad and ask him how he felt about getting a tattoo while his brother and parents were murdered. Not the same. Not even close. — Terry Blumenstein (@terrybsrq) January 22, 2022

Tucker is vaccinated! Auschwitz prisoners did not choose to undergo Mengele’s ghoulish experiments. Tucker usually raises my bile, but this is well beyond the pale for me whose father in law was an actual Auschwitz survivor. Shame is in short supply at Fox. They should find some. — Jeff Leon (@jeffaleon) January 22, 2022

Other critics speculated Carlson was being as outrageous as possible to avoid talking about the week of bad news for former President Donald Trump, including the Supreme Court’s rejection of executive privilege as a valid reason not to turn records over to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Tuckums says vaxx mandates are just like the vile “medical” experiments Nazis and the Japanese performed on prisoners during WWII.

👉Anything to pump the Fox outrage machine.

👉Desperate to NOT talk about Jan 6 and trump’s coup. https://t.co/PznT0zcTA0 — Fred is FED UP! (@FZirm) January 22, 2022

Others talked of the days when Americans couldn’t wait to get their life-saving vaccines.

Tucker, you were born in 1969, so maybe you don’t know that the Greatest Generation — which defeated Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan — mandated major vaccine requirements to stop killer diseases. pic.twitter.com/JgBlsTvH9B — Bruce E.H. Johnson (@BEHJ) January 22, 2022

And, a few years later, millions of Americans lined up to get the Sabin vaccine. pic.twitter.com/LccmDw9bx9 — Bruce E.H. Johnson (@BEHJ) January 22, 2022

Tucker “Fully vaccinated and boosted” Carlson who works at Fox@who have a vaccine mandate? That Tucker? — Mike the Dog (@photochris5511) January 22, 2022