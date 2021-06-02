Tucker Carlson’s ‘Medical Jim Crow’ Rant Could Be His Most Ridiculous Comparison Yet

Tucker Carlson — frequent sower of doubt on COVID-19 vaccines — on Tuesday actually likened the requirement to be vaccinated in order to attend events and enter businesses to segregation.
“Medical Jim Crow has come to America,” the Fox News personality bombastically declared. “If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones.”
Carlson recalled pre-coronavirus pandemic times when “pretty much everybody agreed that segregation was the worst thing this country ever did. The “very same people” are “now enforcing segregation,” he claimed.
“Want to watch the NBA playoffs in person? You had better be vaccinated to do that. Otherwise, the New York Knicks will bar you from Madison Square Garden,” said Carlson. “You can still go see a baseball game if you want to, but be warned you will be sitting in your own roped-off section, marinating in your shame with the other disobedient bad people.
Watch the video here:
