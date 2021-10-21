Tucker Carlson Makes Totally Untrue Statement About Vaccines, Citing 'Science'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to mislead his viewers about COVID-19 on Wednesday, telling them that vaccinated and unvaccinated people spread coronavirus in the same way.
“The vaccinated spread COVID just like the unvaccinated. There’s no difference actually,” he said during a rant about Seattle public employees who quit or were fired from their jobs for failing to meet the Oct. 18 deadline to be fully vaccinated. “Look at the science.”
Science shows that vaccinated people are much less likely to transmit coronavirus than unvaccinated people. Vaccinated people are significantly less likely to get COVID-19. And multiple studies have shown that vaccinated people who do become infected tend to transmit much less virus than the unvaccinated and are likely to be contagious for a shorter period of time.
Carlson has persistently cast doubt on the lifesaving vaccines and dedicates considerable airtime to attacking workplace vaccine mandates intended to protect people from coronavirus.
Earlier this week, following the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell from COVID-19 complications, Carlson suggested Americans are “being lied to” about the vaccines. Powell was fully vaccinated, but Carlson failed to mention until much later that Powell had other serious health issues that led to his death.