Tucker Carlson on Monday expressed amazement at an unusual cloud that formed over Bursa, Turkey, last week. (Watch the video below.)

“What is that exactly?? It’s not normal no matter what they tell you!” he said with a giggle as he showed a photo on his prime-time Fox News show.

Tucker: What is that exactly??! It’s not normal no matter what they tell you! pic.twitter.com/YZMPQpP1Ht — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2023

The weather channel of Carlson’s own network did a good job explaining that it was a lenticular cloud, which usually forms over mountains or ridges and is often a harbinger of rain.

Carlson moved right along to another subject. But Twitter wasn’t about to let it go — not when the cloud in question resembled a vagina to many.

They mercilessly mocked the conservative host over that.

Of course, Tucker Carlson is afraid of and confused by vaginas — Trump Is A Weak Little Pathetic Loser.☮️🇺🇸🌎 (@kevwrightwriter) January 24, 2023

Obviously it resembles something he has never seen before in person. — CiaoMein (@ciaomein) January 24, 2023

Since learning anatomy is considered CRT, it makes sense that Tucker and his ilk consider this a “mystery” — Jean-Toussaint Michel (@hstgerard) January 24, 2023

Certainly not something Tucker normally sees. — Kevin Davis (@kedfam57) January 24, 2023

Well to be fair he probably doesn't see many of them. — A Dissident Is Here 🐀 (@Pulpiteer) January 24, 2023

OMG it's a flying vulva, that's gotta be some woke conspiracy 😳 — Carla (@carlakuiken) January 24, 2023

To be fair, it's unlikely he's ever seen anything that resembles this. — Omnes sumus responsible (@reusomnibus) January 24, 2023

No wonder he doesn’t recognize it — nic (@itsnic77) January 24, 2023