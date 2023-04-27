Tucker Carlson Mocked Over His ‘Unbelievably Stupid’ New Video Rant

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday spoke out publicly for the first time since news broke on Monday that he was no longer employed at Fox News.

Carlson doesn’t address his former employer or his future plans in his new video released on Twitter, but he does gripe about the “unbelievably stupid” debates taking place on television.

“They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing,” said Carlson, who devoted his Fox News platform to topics such as the green M&M’s sexiness levels and testicle tanning. “In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them. Trust me as someone who’s participated.”

Carlson, who has admitted to lying, also complained that there aren’t many places where “true things” are said.

His critics on Twitter responded to his video with some blunt reminders of his own history:

guy who made a documentary about testicle tanning has a lot of nerve complaining about “unbelievably stupid” media stories, not to mention how hilarious it is to hear him complain about “liars.”



Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson has a bright future in stand up comedy, it seems. https://t.co/KGc7DTi7ME — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) April 27, 2023

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are," says the guy who whined on primetime about how the Green M&M was no longer sexy. https://t.co/iWtwdGruZp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2023

lol @tuckercarlson lamenting the idea that serious things aren't discussed in the media. he had a major media perch and he used it to do dumb and racist shit like this. https://t.co/WB3c6LjwDQ pic.twitter.com/8C7TMGSMqh — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 27, 2023

This creature is now attempting to distance himself from a decade of hate speech and misinformation, which has done untold damage to the country he claims to love. pic.twitter.com/RpMplWECnz — Anthony Davis 💥 (@theanthonydavis) April 27, 2023

This is from his studio in Maine. I stand by my prediction that he’ll create his own media venture. He might even start selling supplements like Alex Jones. The emails/texts revealed in the Dominion lawsuit proved he has no integrity. He’ll go full tinfoil hat. Gird your loins. https://t.co/htL6j4XjdE — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 27, 2023

Anyone who casts present-day American politics as "a one-party state" has thrown in the towel on a vast array of social issues on which the two parties are diametrically opposed & elections have enormous consequences. https://t.co/3Vc5fo1yLv — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 27, 2023

This man got mad at the green M&M and is now trying to be like “where are the important debates?” pic.twitter.com/kVYLt4mbo7 — Cameron Rice (@TheCameronRice) April 27, 2023

Bro you lost your shit over the green m&m not being a slut like two months ago. https://t.co/ABSkUGKXSY — area milf with thoughts (@tweetsandboobs) April 27, 2023

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are”



Bro, you wanted to f*ck the green m&m and showed us your obsession with testicle tanning lol. https://t.co/mKmOLGtlPt — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) April 27, 2023

this is even funnier knowing hes doing this from the multi million dollar studio he put in his home to do his numerous fox news shows. no one has ever been this cucked https://t.co/lC8ki3QPNI — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 27, 2023

Tucker Carlson, the person who had episodes about the desexualization of M&Ms and "testicle tanning" - argues he was fired because no one can handle the important issues. https://t.co/UzlC4YLw2L — Man in the High Tower (@ManinHighTower1) April 27, 2023

this is the same guy who devoted weeks of his life to a debate about the green M&M pic.twitter.com/8qqGslQK5T — Nick Schadegg (@nickschadegg) April 27, 2023