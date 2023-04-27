What's Hot

PoliticsTwitterFox Newstucker carlson

Tucker Carlson Mocked Over His ‘Unbelievably Stupid’ New Video Rant

The former Fox News star, who had used his platform to complain about M&Ms and talk up testicle tanning, griped about "completely irrelevant" TV debates.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday spoke out publicly for the first time since news broke on Monday that he was no longer employed at Fox News.

Carlson doesn’t address his former employer or his future plans in his new video released on Twitter, but he does gripe about the “unbelievably stupid” debates taking place on television.

“They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing,” said Carlson, who devoted his Fox News platform to topics such as the green M&M’s sexiness levels and testicle tanning. “In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them. Trust me as someone who’s participated.”

Carlson, who has admitted to lying, also complained that there aren’t many places where “true things” are said.

His critics on Twitter responded to his video with some blunt reminders of his own history:

Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

