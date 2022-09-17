Tucker Carlson Goes Into Xenophobe Mode As He Warns Of Migrant Arrivals

Tucker Carlson cautioned that migrants could have caused a “decline” on the mostly white and largely elite Martha’s Vineyard after they were flown there from Texas by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week.

Carlson remarked that Vineyard residents, who scrambled to welcome and care for the unexpected visitors, should thank DeSantis for the political antic and claimed if “government officials send you the blessed gift of diverse immigrants or refugees, you must accept.”

DeSantis took credit for the migrants’ arrival on Wednesday, and the migrants reported that a woman in Texas deceiving them into boarding a flight they thought was going to Boston.

The migrants were transported to a Cape Cod military base on Friday, where up to 125 Massachusetts National Guard members were ready to assist them, according to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R).

Carlson said on his show, “It doesn’t matter how disruptive these new people are. It’s irrelevant how much they cost to support or how dramatically your quality of life may decline after they arrive.”

“It doesn’t matter if the crime rate spikes, if your daughter is afraid to go outside, if the schools become unusable, the hospitals fall apart,” Carlson said. “It doesn’t matter, you never complain. You take it like a man.”

Carlson also disparaged Martha’s Vineyard residents for serving cereal to the migrants.

You can watch a number of clips from Carlson’s show below.

Tucker Carlson is enraged that Migrants at Martha's Vineyard are served Froot Loops.



There are no Froot Loops in the photo he references.



The migrants included children. Children love breakfast cereal. The church where the migrants were sent probably had a lot of cereal. pic.twitter.com/PBKqSNysie — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 17, 2022