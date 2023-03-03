Tucker Carlson Ridiculed For 'Weak Men' Rant: 'Feels Like Projection'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was accused of projection following his monologue Thursday in which he attacked President Joe Biden’s administration and warned it is “weak men in positions of power” who are destroying society.

“First, you always imagine in your mind’s eye that it’s evil men who destroy society — wild-eyed spit-flecked dictators pounding the podium, to demand the annihilation of their enemies,” the self-confessed liar began.

“That’s the Hollywood version of it, but in real life, people like that rarely get very far. They’re too obvious,” Carlson continued. “It’s not the cartoon demons you’ve got to worry about. It’s weak men in positions of power. They’re the most dangerous. Men with no principles but the desire for self-preservation, hollow men who live in terror of being revealed for who they really are, men who will do anything to save themselves. That’s who you should be afraid of. And you can see that in our current moment. The weakest are the most destructive.”

Carlson attacked several Democrats as “sad, insecure, broken men filled with envy and bitterness from their lonely childhoods.” “They hate you because they hate themselves. It’s not their masculinity. It’s their lack of it,” he added.

Carlson has increasingly come under the spotlight in recent weeks amid the release of court filings from Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News.

The company is suing the conservative network after its hosts made unfounded claims about its machines flipping the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

In text messages released as part of the court documents, Carlson called for a Fox News colleague to be fired after she accurately fact-checked a tweet from Trump. Carlson expressed worry about the company’s stock price falling.

