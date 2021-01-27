Tucker Carlson Rails Against White Nationalist Crackdown, Warns Viewers: That's You

Tucker Carlson was accused of defending white nationalists on his Fox News show Tuesday after he railed against Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) call for a crackdown on domestic white nationalist terrorism like the post-Sept. 11 efforts against international terrorism.

Carlson, who has a long history of using his prime time platform to promote racism, began his screed by disparagingly describing Schiff as “America’s new grand inquisitor.”

He aired footage of Schiff saying lawmakers had been urging the FBI and Department of Homeland Security “for some time” to “raise the priority to domestic terrorism, to white nationalism, as it threatens the country.”

“We’re gonna continue sounding the alarm and make sure that they’re devoting the resources, the time, the attention, just as we did after 9/11 to the threat from international terrorism, we need to give the same priority and urgency to domestic terrorism,” Schiff added.

Carlson responded:

“Got that? Vote the wrong way, and you are a jihadi. You thought you were an American citizen with rights and just a different view. No, you’re a jihadi. And we are going to treat you the way we treated those radicals after 9/11, the way we treated bin Laden. Get in line pal, this is a war on terror.”

Carlson urged his viewers to “keep in mind as you listen to people talk like this” that “they’re talking about American citizens here.”

“They’re talking about you,” he added, appearing to acknowledge that white supremacists watch his show, as many Twitter users noted.

Carlson in the past has claimed white supremacy is “a hoax” and “not a real problem in America,” suggested immigrants are making the U.S. “dirtier,” name-checked a white nationalist website on-air and used an on-screen graphic echoing white supremacist talking points.