Tucker Carlson ‘Is White Rage’ In Damning CNN Takedown

CNN’s Brianna Keilar took Tucker Carlson to task on Friday after the Fox News personality called Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley a “pig” for defending teaching critical race theory in the military and saying he wanted to understand “white rage.”

“Milley is not immune from criticism but look at the stripes on his sleeve,” said “New Day” anchor Keilar. “Ten of them, we counted. Each one of those overseas service bars is six months deployed. That is five years. That is more time than Tucker Carlson spent at his probably third-choice boarding school.”

“Tucker Carlson didn’t serve,” she continued. “His biggest achievement is having nine lives in the world of cable news, making a bowtie famous and getting away with promoting conspiracy theories, night after night after night.”

Keilar then aired footage of Carlson asking how to save America “before we become Rwanda.”

“That isn’t just a dog whistle. It’s a white-whistle,” said Keilar. “He pretends white rage doesn’t exist. He is white rage. Don’t sell yourself short, pal.”

