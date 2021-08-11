Tucker Carlson Gripes Dems Shun His Show Because They Think He's A White Supremacist

Fox News host Tucker Carlson griped Tuesday that Democratic lawmakers won’t appear on his prime-time show because they think he is a white supremacist. (Watch the video below.)

That would also be the same guy who’s lost advertisers for declaring white supremacy a hoax and for saying that immigrants made the country “dirtier and poorer.”

Carlson, promoting his new book on “The Five,” was asked by Jessica Tarlov who he would “most like to interview again if they would take your call.”

“Honestly, I’d like to interview anybody in Democratic leadership,” he replied. “I’d like to interview a Democratic congressman. No one will talk to me. No one will come on the show.”

“You’re a white supremacist. We’re not talking to you!” Carlson said he is told by the Democrats.

“Really? No, I’m not,” he added, bursting into a sudden cackle.

“I just have different ideas from you. Why are you calling me names?” he complained. “It’s not even real. Just come on and talk to me like a normal human being.”

Fast-forward to 5:08 for his comments:

