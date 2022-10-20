Tucker Carlson's Fearmongering Features White Women In Bonkers Race-Bait

Tucker Carlson twisted the observations of MSBNC’s Tiffany Cross about the Jan. 6 insurrection on Wednesday, accusing her of demonizing white women in general. (Watch the video below.)

Cross, who is Black, noted on a recent MSNBC show that white women played a prominent part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. She aired concerns about whether Americans realized that more white women were “enablers to this very dangerous domestic terrorist movement.”

At least 100 of the rioters arrested were women and they played a “front-facing role,” according to an NBC story in April that cited a George Washington University program on extremism report. The report mentioned women’s role in the reemergence of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1960s. But modern social media has given women new opportunities to join right-wing extremism, the network wrote.

Cross’s remarks seem consistent with the facts.

But to Carlson, who repeatedly has peddled the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that whites are intentionally being replaced by immigrants and people of color, Cross’ comments were just fuel for fearmongering.

“So it’s not just whites, it’s white women,” the Fox News host said. “Their women are bad too! The women, of course, are the key to reproducing the white race, which is clearly a threat, as she says again and again to you and your family. They’re dangerous. They want to hurt you.”

He wasn’t done.

“The gist of it is very, very clear. White women are dangerous because white people are dangerous. They are, by the nature of their DNA, potential domestic terrorists.”