Tucker Carlson Points Finger At Women And Weed For Latest Mass Shooting

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has a theory about alleged mass shooting suspects, and part of the blame lies with women and weed.

Carlson, during an episode of his show on Tuesday, weighed in on the appearance of 21-year-old Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect Robert E. Crimo.

Crimo has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing at least seven people and injuring dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb Monday.

Carlson, who questioned why Crimo didn’t “raise an alarm” on his show, claimed there’s “a lot” of men who look and act like him.

The right-wing commentator blamed social media, porn, video games and drugs for the actions of men accused of mass shootings.

“They are high on government-endorsed weed, ‘smoke some more, it’s good for you...’” Carlson said.

Carlson proceeded to claim that gunmen in massacres think they’ll be “worse” off than their parents.

“And yet the authorities in their lives ― mostly women ― never stops lecturing them about their so-called privilege.”

You can watch the full clip below.