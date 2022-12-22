What's Hot

Tucker Carlson Has A Total Meltdown About Zelenskyy's Speech To Congress

The Fox News host freaked out that Ukraine's president dressed "like the manager of a strip club" when he asked for more aid to his war-torn country.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Fox NewsTucker Carlson went on a bizarre tirade against Volodymyr Zelenskyy, complaining that the Ukrainian president was “dressed like the manager of a strip club” when he addressed Congress on Wednesday.

In a historic in-person appeal to a rare joint session of Congress, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for helping his country fight back against the Russian invasion. As Ukraine enters a brutal winter, Zelenskyy, dressed in battle fatigues, highlighted the importance of U.S. aid to the country’s ongoing resistance.

Carlson was concerned with the wartime leader’s choice of outfit.

“As far as we know, no one’s ever addressed the United States Congress in a sweatshirt before, but they love him much more than they love you,” he told viewers.

Throughout the war, Carlson has repeatedly parroted Russian propaganda and elevated conspiratorial claims about U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly, he was outraged by Zelenskyy’s request for more money and weapons, and used the opportunity to attack him on multiple fronts.

“The point was to fawn over the Ukrainian strip club manager and hand him billions more dollars from our own crumbling economy,” Carlson said. “It is hard, in fact it may be impossible, to imagine a more humiliating scenario for the greatest country on Earth.”

Zelenskyy’s trip comes as Republicans prepare to take control of the House of Representatives, leaving the future of U.S. aid to Ukraine up in the air. Many GOP lawmakers recently supported a resolution sponsored by far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to audit American assistance to Ukraine amid a push of pro-Russia talking points from far-right personalities like Carlson. Though the measure did not pass, Greene said she would reintroduce it in the next Congress.

