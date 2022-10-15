Trump-Endorsed Tudor Dixon Makes Outlandish Remark On 'Single,' 'Working' Women

Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, said at a recent rally that her opponent has a “dream for women” to be single and work, before seemingly shaming them.

Dixon, who has previously suggested that rape victims could heal from having children and concocted what Twitter users lambasted as the “Worst political ad ever,” talked to rally attendees about families, saying “a lot of people” want to have them.

The GOP nominee, whom former President Donald Trump has endorsed and deemed a “conservative warrior,” alleged that incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) doesn’t offer “support” to families “unless they look exactly the way she wants.”

Seconds later, Dixon detailed this alleged lack of support and used her speech to humiliate single, working women.

“[That] looks like single moms, no, not single moms, single women working,” she said.

“That’s like, her dream for women, single women working. Last time I checked that was a pretty lonely life.”

You can watch a clip from Dixon’s rally below.

Michigan gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) accuses Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) of favoring families headed by “single moms” over other families:



“Single women working, that’s like her dream for women ... Last time I checked that was a pretty lonely life.” pic.twitter.com/CWAl8t5lFl — The Recount (@therecount) October 14, 2022

Twitter users criticized the Republican on Friday for her remarks, including one who said the comment “doesn’t even make sense.”

The irony of her demonizing working women when she’s trying to get hired for a job — SMH (@SM2021yet) October 14, 2022

Being “anti single-moms” is a weird hill to choose for your campaign die on. But Tooter is apparently choosing it. — Brettanomyces (@braveomatic) October 14, 2022

So Dixon would rather these women be on the street? Women work because they have to work. — christina m. brooks (@runewarrior) October 14, 2022

Pretty lonely life? Are you kidding? It’s not lonely. — Red (@canadavsengland) October 14, 2022