'Worst Political Ad Ever!': Video For GOP Candidate Goes Viral For Wrong Reason

Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate running against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in Michigan, shared a new campaign video on Monday to both her Twitter and Facebook accounts. But based on the public’s reaction, the spot made by a county GOP chapter is not likely to win any awards:

These great folks know exactly what @gretchenwhitmer has done to all of us. Thanks to the Gratiot County GOP for this video! pic.twitter.com/GbgvnftPfY — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 3, 2022

Although Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the latest FiveThirtyEight average has her running nearly a dozen points behind Whitmer.

The new video may not help.

Longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson tweeted this in response ― complete with an unintended pun:

Wait.



Hold on.



Someone PAID for this?



And you sharted it? https://t.co/eNSz7RFOGA — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 3, 2022

The typo caused “sharted” to trend on Twitter and prompted this followup from Wilson:

Excuse me, I meant "shared" but "sharted" also works. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 3, 2022

Others also piled on:

My nominee for Worst TV Ad of the 2022 Campaign (even given loads of competition). https://t.co/j62J5fBcJe — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 3, 2022

This has got to be the worst political TV ad I've ever seen! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7Zi7OexwoN — Diane Bernaerts 🇧🇪🇺🇦 🌊🌊🌊 (@DianeBernaerts) October 3, 2022

This guy breaking the fourth wall makes it art. https://t.co/JEbs6BTcLl pic.twitter.com/rpZx8arwjw — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 4, 2022

My new answer for everything:



“Graham died alone.” pic.twitter.com/BSU8ljdfTW — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 3, 2022

Omg! Worst political ad ever! 😑 lmao! https://t.co/MJ4ch9do3d — Teri Robins (@TeriRobins2) October 3, 2022

Skeeter turns to camera..

“Gram’ died alone..”



I can fucking Not 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/gGmFCPh38G — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 3, 2022

I was ambivalent about the Kids in the Hall reboot, but it turns out it's pretty funny.



h/t @emranski https://t.co/NRRo5ZZvUs — David Fisman (@DFisman) October 4, 2022

Oh, Gratiot County Republicans. Oh, no. Oh, lord. I've watched this train wreck so many times & laughed each & every time. 🤣 https://t.co/s07v5RBloz — ❄Suez❄ (@Suezm1) October 4, 2022

Wow. That's so awful acting. 🤣 And wtf are they wearing? They look like prison Mike. https://t.co/tUL6xQK9ro pic.twitter.com/lXnLrRfFFO — The Radical Proletariat 💙 (@TheRadicalProle) October 4, 2022

Gram died alone.



Worth watching just for this shot. pic.twitter.com/BbNdrws3a3 — Penguin McGhoul (@PenguinMcCool) October 3, 2022

I’ve watched a lot of political campaign videos. A lot. This has to be the worst one I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/e8H7KtL0NB — Ed (@EdbrohamLincoln) October 3, 2022

How is this real and not a parody? I am so confused. https://t.co/uMSavGT36C — 𝙳𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚍 𝚂𝚌𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚣 (@JoelKatz) October 4, 2022

This is hilariously bad. And sadly hilarious that Tudor Dixon thinks she should tweet it out. https://t.co/ML33kBner7 — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) October 3, 2022

This Roseanne sequel sucks.



(OMG THEY LET ME EDIT!) so I’m saying hi @TomArnold https://t.co/jHlXOiqM6K — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) October 3, 2022

This is parody, right?

I mean it HAS to be parody.

Wait.

Really?

These people are, IDK, real?

Oh.

My.

God. — Way2Broke2Retire (@Broke2Way2) October 3, 2022