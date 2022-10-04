'Worst Political Ad Ever!': Video For GOP Candidate Goes Viral For Wrong Reason

Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate running against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in Michigan, shared a new campaign video on Monday to both her Twitter and Facebook accounts. But based on the public’s reaction, the spot made by a county GOP chapter is not likely to win any awards:
Although Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the latest FiveThirtyEight average has her running nearly a dozen points behind Whitmer.
Advertisement
The new video may not help.
Longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson tweeted this in response ― complete with an unintended pun:
The typo caused “sharted” to trend on Twitter and prompted this followup from Wilson:
Others also piled on:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement