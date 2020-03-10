Read Live Updates On The March 10 Democratic Primaries: Biden, Sanders Face Off

Former Vice President Joe Biden won two states right off the bat as he continued to march toward the Democratic nomination on a night six states voted and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) fought to remain competitive in the two-man race.

Biden was declared the winner in Missouri and Mississippi immediately after polls closed. North Dakota was still too early to call, while polls in Michigan, Idaho and Washington state do not close until later.

With Biden currently leading the delegate race, Sanders is hoping for a win in Michigan, a state he won in 2016 and the state with the most delegates up for grabs this week.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) is still campaigning despite having won only two delegates so far. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out last week after poor showings in the Super Tuesday primaries. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) exited the race just before Super Tuesday, throwing their support behind Biden.

The states with primary elections Tuesday include:

Idaho, 20 delegates (all polls closed by 11 p.m. ET)

Michigan, 125 delegates (most polls close at 8 p.m. ET, some at 9 p.m. ET)

Mississippi, 36 delegates (Biden projected winner)

Missouri, 68 delegates (Biden projected winner)

North Dakota, 14 delegates (polls close at 8 p.m. ET)

Washington, 89 delegates (ballots must be turned in by 11 p.m. ET)

Follow results here as they come in.

Read live updates on the March 10 primaries below: