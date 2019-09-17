Trump assured Saudi Arabia via Twitter that the U.S. is “locked and loaded” and awaiting its direction following the strikes, which were claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels but which American intelligence officials believe were backed by Iran.

The Democratic presidential candidate — a combat veteran and a major in the Army National Guard ― called Trump’s response “disgraceful” in a new video shared online Monday.

“Mr. President, as you know, I have never engaged in hateful rhetoric against you or your family and I never will,” said Gabbard. “But your offering our military assets to the dictator of Saudi Arabia to use as he sees fit is a betrayal of my brothers and sisters in uniform who are ready to give our lives for our country.”

Gabbard said Trump’s belief he can “pimp out our proud servicemen and women to the prince of Saudi Arabia is disgraceful and it once again shows that you are unfit to serve as our commander in chief.”

“My fellow service members and I, we are not your prostitutes,” she concluded. “You are not our pimp.”

.@realDonaldTrump Despicable. Offering to place our military assets under the command of a foreign country—Saudi Arabia—is a disgrace and betrayal of my patriotic brothers and sisters in uniform and to our Constitution. We are not your prostitutes. You are not our pimp. pic.twitter.com/Cu1OewEMOC — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

“Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First,’” Gabbard had tweeted on Sunday.

.@realDonaldTrump



Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia's bitch is not "America First." https://t.co/kJOCpqwaQS — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019