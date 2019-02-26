Kim Jong Un Won't Make 'Mistake' Of Giving Up Nukes, Tulsi Gabbard Warns

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s second summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) appears to have zero confidence in the prospect of denuclearization, calling it a “mistake” for the regime.

The 2020 hopeful took to Twitter Tuesday on the eve of the talks, emphasizing that Kim was unlikely to believe he would be safe from an overthrow if he were to end his nuclear program:

North Korea will look at Trump's actions, not empty promises. We can't expect Kim to believe that we won't overthrow him if he gives up his nukes, when he sees us threaten to carry out regime-change war in Iran and Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/GcDkjBMV3w — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) February 26, 2019

In a separate tweet Monday night, Gabbard pointed out that the now-deceased Lybian dictator Muammar Gaddafi had ceased his nuclear program just before his ouster, predicting that “Kim won’t make the same mistake.”

We promised Libya’s dictator Gaddafi that if he gave up his nuke program, we wouldn’t overthrow him. He gave them up, and we blew him away. NK’s Kim won’t make the same mistake. Just another negative consequence of short-sighted regime-change war policies — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) February 26, 2019

Gabbard, an Iraq veteran who has served four terms in Congress, announced her presidential run last month. She has expressed strong opposition to military intervention in nations like Venezuela and Syria, vowing during her campaign kickoff to stand up “against powerful politicians from both parties who sit in ivory towers thinking up new wars to wage [and] new places for people to die.” In a January CNN interview, the lawmaker cited “the issue of war and peace” as a major factor in her decision to seek the Oval Office.