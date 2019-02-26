Kim Jong Un Won't Make 'Mistake' Of Giving Up Nukes, Tulsi Gabbard Warns

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s second summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) appears to have zero confidence in the prospect of denuclearization, calling it a “mistake” for the regime.
The 2020 hopeful took to Twitter Tuesday on the eve of the talks, emphasizing that Kim was unlikely to believe he would be safe from an overthrow if he were to end his nuclear program:
In a separate tweet Monday night, Gabbard pointed out that the now-deceased Lybian dictator Muammar Gaddafi had ceased his nuclear program just before his ouster, predicting that “Kim won’t make the same mistake.”
Gabbard, an Iraq veteran who has served four terms in Congress, announced her presidential run last month. She has expressed strong opposition to military intervention in nations like Venezuela and Syria, vowing during her campaign kickoff to stand up “against powerful politicians from both parties who sit in ivory towers thinking up new wars to wage [and] new places for people to die.” In a January CNN interview, the lawmaker cited “the issue of war and peace” as a major factor in her decision to seek the Oval Office.
Her remarks precede Trump’s meetings with Kim, which will are set for Wednesday and Thursday. Aside from disarmament, the two are also expected to discuss the easing of sanctions on Pyongyang.