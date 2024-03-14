Tulsi Gabbard passionately campaigned to be Donald Trump’s running mate this week, telling Donald Trump Jr. that she’d be “honored.” (Watch the video below.)
On Monday’s broadcast of his “Triggered” podcast, the former president’s son noted that Gabbard’s name has been bandied about as a possible vice presidential pick for his father, who’s seeking to retake the White House.
“I’d be honored to actually be in a position to help President Trump execute his policies ... bringing the experience that I have had of being on the front lines of many of these battles and actually understanding what we’re up against,” said the former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii.
“And so whether you’re talking about securing the border, reducing inflation, improving our economy, stopping these Democrats or ― and establishment Republicans ― stopping these warmongers from continuing to push us closer and closer to war, not just in one country, but in multiple regions across the world,” she continued, “these are things, if I had the opportunity and privilege of being able to serve and support President Trump in actually executing these policies, I’d be honored to do so.”
A recent roundup by Axios didn’t mention Gabbard as a top contender for the VP spot. But the former president did recently meet with Gabbard for her thoughts on Defense Department personnel and foreign policy should Trump win a second term, The Washington Post reported in February.
Gabbard left the Democratic Party after running for its presidential nomination in 2020. She has since become a Fox News contributor who shares right-wing talking points on social media.
Earlier this month on X, she accused the “Democrat elite” of trying to strip voters’ freedom of choice after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that states could not bar Trump from ballots via the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.