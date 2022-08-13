Tulsi Gabbard fills in for Tucker Carlson on his eponymous Fox News show. Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaii congresswoman and one-time Democratic presidential candidate, stepped in to host Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Friday evening, continuing her rightward pivot.

Gabbard came armed with a monologue, torching President Joe Biden, fear-mongering about the power of federal institutions and slamming the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

“Now, whatever your views are on Donald Trump,” she began, “there is no denying that the unprecedented raid on his Palm Beach home earlier this week has set our country on a dangerous new course, and there’s no turning back. The FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago changed the country we grew up in.”

Her stint as a Fox News host comes around six months after Gabbard appeared as a guest speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, where she spoke about political censorship and bridging partisan gaps.

Gabbard echoed Carlson on Friday when she told viewers that federal law enforcement favors Democrats and even the IRS has been, in her words, “weaponized to target the political opponents of the uni-party, the permanent Washington and the Biden regime.”

Conservatives have been attacking a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act, which recently passed Congress, for staffing the IRS to go after people who cheat on their taxes, thereby bringing in more federal revenue.

She then went on to claim Attorney General Merrick Garland was using “tactics that are all hallmarks of a dictatorship,” while discussing the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Garland said Thursday that he “personally approved” the decision to seek a search warrant against Trump.

“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy,” Garland added. “Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.”

Gabbard also pinned Europe’s energy crisis on Biden, suggesting that similar repercussions could be in the cards for Americans as Western nations continue to sanction Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“Despite their lectures and their crocodile tears, it’s never been about morality. It’s not about the people of Ukraine or protecting democracy,” she said of the U.S. response to the war in the country. Biden was facilitating “regime change in Russia,” Gabbard continued.

“To Joe Biden,” she added, “it’s even about bringing about a ‘new world order.’”